Dane Co. encourages telecommuting to improve the environment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials are encouraging residents to continue to work virtually from home Tuesday as a way to improve the environment.

Continuing to telecommute will improve air quality, reduce traffic congestion and improve workplace productivity, according to Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi.

“Some of our busiest roads saw a 40-60% decline in traffic during the peak of the pandemic, and 2020 marked the steepest decline in carbon dioxide emissions globally that we have seen since World War II,” said Parisi. “We have a real chance here to make a difference for future generations, and in many cases with workplace telecommuting practices already in place—this is just to keep doing what we are doing.”

Dane County is examining the possibility of having between 650-950 employees work from home, even a few days per week. The county predicts for every 100 employees that could telecommute three days a week for a year would reduce carbon emissions by 135 metric tons and save a total of 337,000 miles in vehicle travel.

“Our staff effectively developed and implemented some of the most innovative local government led COVID-19 response programs in the entire country,” said Parisi.”If they can do that incredibly difficult work under the circumstances in which they did, I have high confidence that telecommuting is sustainable.”

The county adds that if 500 employees were able to work from home three days per week for a year, carbon emissions would be lowered by 675 metric tons.

