Advertisement

Dane Co. encourages telecommuting to improve the environment

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials are encouraging residents to continue to work virtually from home Tuesday as a way to improve the environment.

Continuing to telecommute will improve air quality, reduce traffic congestion and improve workplace productivity, according to Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi.

“Some of our busiest roads saw a 40-60% decline in traffic during the peak of the pandemic, and 2020 marked the steepest decline in carbon dioxide emissions globally that we have seen since World War II,” said Parisi. “We have a real chance here to make a difference for future generations, and in many cases with workplace telecommuting practices already in place—this is just to keep doing what we are doing.”

Dane County is examining the possibility of having between 650-950 employees work from home, even a few days per week. The county predicts for every 100 employees that could telecommute three days a week for a year would reduce carbon emissions by 135 metric tons and save a total of 337,000 miles in vehicle travel.

“Our staff effectively developed and implemented some of the most innovative local government led COVID-19 response programs in the entire country,” said Parisi.”If they can do that incredibly difficult work under the circumstances in which they did, I have high confidence that telecommuting is sustainable.”

The county adds that if 500 employees were able to work from home three days per week for a year, carbon emissions would be lowered by 675 metric tons.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Dibbs, a former Portage High School teacher, appears via video in Columbia County Circuit...
Former Portage high school teacher charged after alleged sexual relationship with student
A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
Crash and fire
Lanes on I-94 near Johnson Creek reopen after vehicle crash, fire
.
(Build Your Own) Brat Fest offers a unique twist for 2021 with plenty of places to go
Large Michigan utility rolls out 50% summertime afternoon rate hike

Latest News

Dodgeville students celebrate custodian’s 50-year career
Dodgeville students celebrate custodian’s 50-year career
Madison works to support Black-owned businesses
Madison works to support Black-owned businesses
Now that a second vaccine is applying for full FDA approval health officials are encouraging...
Experts explain correlation between vaccine status and political ideology
Experts explain correlation between vaccine status and political ideology
Experts explain correlation between vaccine status and political ideology
Clemson running back Chez Mellusi (27) in action during the second half of an NCAA college...
Clemson transfer running back Chez Mellusi commits to Wisconsin