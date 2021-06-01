Fewest number of daily COVID-19 cases reported in Wis. since last March

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin health officials reported the smallest daily number of COVID-19 cases Tuesday since March of 2020.

Fifty-six COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, according to the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard. This is the third day in a row that cases have been reported below 100, though cases do tend to be reported lower during the beginning of the work week and over the holidays.

The daily number of COVID-19 cases hasn’t been reported lower since March 19, 2020 when 55 cases were reported and the seven-day rolling average was only at 24 cases. Currently, the seven-day rolling average has fallen to 179 cases.

More than 610,000 people in Wisconsin have had COVID-19, the dashboard indicates.

Every county in the south central region of the state is currently showing high levels of COVID-19 activity, health officials report. Menominee County is the only one in the state indicating low levels of COVID-19 activity.

DHS adds four people have died from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in the state up to 7,094.

Wisconsin nears 48% with at least one COVID-19 shot

The state is nearing 48% of residents with at least one COVID-19 vaccine received, nearing closer to half of residents being vaccinated. About 42% of residents have completed their vaccine series Monday, DHS reports.

The dashboard also indicates that nearly one-fifth of Wisconsin children ages 12-15 have received at least one dose. Thursday will mark the three weeks out from the first day of vaccinations for children in this age group, meaning some will be eligible for their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

So far this week, DHS has recorded 3,480 vaccines administered.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.