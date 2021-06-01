Advertisement

First Alert - Wisconsin is going to heat up later this week

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s later this week through early next week.
By James Parish
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Tuesday morning! Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, and it is going to feel like summer later this week. High temperatures will slowly warm this week. By the end of the workweek, highs will be well into the 80s. The hottest weather of the year so far will arrive this weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s. A few places will flirt with 90 degrees. It is also going to humid, so heat indices could easily top 90 degrees this weekend.

Summer Sizzle Coming - Madison's Forecast Highs
Summer Sizzle Coming - Madison's Forecast Highs(WMTV NBC15)
Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WMTV NBC15)

We are waking up to temperatures on either side of 50 degrees Tuesday morning. Most of us will see plenty of sunshine this morning. However, patchy fog could slow some of us down first thing. The fog could be thick in spots with visibilities down to just a couple of miles. The fog is more widespread across parts of eastern Iowa, northern Illinois and northeastern Wisconsin. Any threat of fog will likely be gone by 8 a.m.

Tuesday will likely be the pick day of the workweek. Expect mostly sunny sky throughout the day and highs in the mid to upper 70s, which is warm for this time of year. The wind won’t be much of a problem either. The wind will be out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph. Even though it is not likely, a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled across our western near the Mississippi River this afternoon or evening. Today’s rain chances are pretty much as low they go without being zero. Any chance for a rain shower or storm will end by sunset this evening.

Tuesday's Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tuesday's Hour-By-Hour Forecast(WMTV NBC15)

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy and mild. Overnight lows Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be in the lower to mid 50s.

The chance of rain midweek has gone down. The storm system that was expected to through some rain our direction has shifted south. There will still be a chance for isolated to scattered rain showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Most of the area will stay dry, though. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Next Big Weather Maker - Lower rain chances midweek
Next Big Weather Maker - Lower rain chances midweek(WMTV NBC15)

The heat and humidity will start to set in later this week and this weekend. Highs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be in the 80s. With all the heat and humidity around, a few rain showers and storms cannot be ruled out at times. Right now, any chance of rain this weekend through early next week looks low.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Dibbs, a former Portage High School teacher, appears via video in Columbia County Circuit...
Former Portage high school teacher charged after alleged sexual relationship with student
A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
.
(Build Your Own) Brat Fest offers a unique twist for 2021 with plenty of places to go
Crash and fire
Lanes on I-94 near Johnson Creek reopen after vehicle crash, fire
Police presence on 5600 block of Schroeder Road
Woman accused of throwing bicycle during large Madison disturbance; 3 arrested in all

Latest News

Radar
Small Rain Chances
First Alert - A few rain showers and storms possible Memorial Day
First Alert - A few rain showers and storms possible Memorial Day
Future Radar Monday 6PM
First Alert - Rain and storms could impact your Memorial Day