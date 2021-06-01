First Alert - Wisconsin is going to heat up later this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Tuesday morning! Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, and it is going to feel like summer later this week. High temperatures will slowly warm this week. By the end of the workweek, highs will be well into the 80s. The hottest weather of the year so far will arrive this weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s. A few places will flirt with 90 degrees. It is also going to humid, so heat indices could easily top 90 degrees this weekend.

Summer Sizzle Coming - Madison's Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

Muggy Meter (WMTV NBC15)

We are waking up to temperatures on either side of 50 degrees Tuesday morning. Most of us will see plenty of sunshine this morning. However, patchy fog could slow some of us down first thing. The fog could be thick in spots with visibilities down to just a couple of miles. The fog is more widespread across parts of eastern Iowa, northern Illinois and northeastern Wisconsin. Any threat of fog will likely be gone by 8 a.m.

Tuesday will likely be the pick day of the workweek. Expect mostly sunny sky throughout the day and highs in the mid to upper 70s, which is warm for this time of year. The wind won’t be much of a problem either. The wind will be out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph. Even though it is not likely, a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled across our western near the Mississippi River this afternoon or evening. Today’s rain chances are pretty much as low they go without being zero. Any chance for a rain shower or storm will end by sunset this evening.

Tuesday's Hour-By-Hour Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy and mild. Overnight lows Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be in the lower to mid 50s.

The chance of rain midweek has gone down. The storm system that was expected to through some rain our direction has shifted south. There will still be a chance for isolated to scattered rain showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Most of the area will stay dry, though. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Next Big Weather Maker - Lower rain chances midweek (WMTV NBC15)

The heat and humidity will start to set in later this week and this weekend. Highs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be in the 80s. With all the heat and humidity around, a few rain showers and storms cannot be ruled out at times. Right now, any chance of rain this weekend through early next week looks low.

