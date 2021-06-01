Fla. governor signs bill banning transgender athletes from women’s sports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill banning transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports at educational institutions across the state.

The governor signed the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” during a press conference at Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville Tuesday morning.

“Girls are going to play girls’ sports, and boys are going to play boys’ sports,” DeSantis said.

The new law makes female athletes’ eligibility for sports teams contingent on their “biological sex” on birth certificates issued “at or near the time of the student’s birth.”

Two similar bills have been proposed by Republicans in the Wisconsin legislature, one targeting K-12 schools and the other focused on the collegiate lever. Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, has said he would veto the measure.

Bill sponsors Rep. Kaylee Tuck and Sen. Kelli Stargel also spoke at the press conference, praising the legislation as a victory for women competing in sports.

“This is nothing about anybody being discriminated against,” Stargel said. “It’s solely so that women have an opportunity to compete in women’s sports.”

Florida’s Senate Democratic Caucus released the following statement regarding the signing of SB 1028.

“By folding the transgender ban into the charter school legislation, Republicans in Tallahassee rejected both science and reason, openly attacking vulnerable LGBTQ+ children without a single shred of evidence that a problem even exists. Not once has there been an incident or complaint in our State alleging that a transgender athlete’s participation unfairly impacted middle school, high school or college athletic competition. Florida’s elected leaders could better serve all our youth by understanding and taking action on the high incidences of bullying, violence, and suicidal tendencies that happen to them across this state every day, and trans youth should have no less focus. The language denigrating trans youth incorporated in this bill shows how little the Republican-led legislature regards equal treatment for all our young people.”

You can read the bill’s text at this link.

