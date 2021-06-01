Advertisement

Foo Fighters kick off AmFam Amphitheater post-COVID concerts

Tickets go on sale on July 4
Foo Fighters are set to play in Milwaukee on July 30.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the biggest rock bands in the world will help the American Family Amphitheater kick off both its post-COVID-19 restrictions era and its Grand Opening Concert.

Foo Fighters will come to Milwaukee this summer as part of its 26th Anniversary tour. Dave Grohl and company were supposed to hit the road for the more traditional 25th Anniversary celebration; however, coronavirus came and ended those plans.

Their show is set for Friday, July 30, and tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. on July 4. Citi card member can buy them in the three days leading up to Independence Day. It’s part of a six-date run that comes on top of scheduled performances at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and Bottlerock. The full tour includes:

  • July 28 – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center – Cincinnati, OH
  • July 30 – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Milwaukee, WI
  • August 3 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis, MO
  • August 5 – Azura Amphitheater – Bonner Springs, KS
  • August 7 – The Zoo Amphitheater – Oklahoma City, OK
  • August 9 – Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM

“A legendary band for a legendary venue! What a great way to open our new building,” said Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “We couldn’t be more excited to host Foo Fighters for the first concert at the NEW American Family Insurance Amphitheater.”

The amphitheater recently underwent a $51 million renovation that took two years and covered every part of the concert experience, according to American Family representatives.

