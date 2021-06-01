Advertisement

Illinois man dies in Beloit motorcycle crash

The 34-year-old man lived in Monroe Center, authorities said.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A motorcycle rider died over the weekend a crash in Beloit.

According to the police department, the 34-year-old man, whose name was not released, was riding Saturday afternoon with a group of other motorcyclists.

They were heading south on Pleasant Street, near the Brown Swiss building, around 2:40 p.m. when the man crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic and collided with a northbound Chevrolet Malibu.

The Monroe Center, Illinois, man was pronounced dead on Saturday. A passenger, a 36-year-old woman, who was also from Monroe Center, was injured in the wreck as well.

10 a.m. Tuesday, June 1: We are providing this update to the community regarding the motorcycle accident on Saturday...

Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Tuesday, June 1, 2021

