Krueger Pool opens next week, reservations needed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Heading to Krueger Pool this summer may feel more like going out to eat than going for a swim.

The City of Beloit plans to open the pool next week, on Friday, June 12, with strict rules in place this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“It is going to be a hot summer, and we wanted to give our families the opportunity to play in the pool and make fun summer memories in the safest way possible,” Director of Parks and Recreation Mark Edwards said.

The pool will also only be open three days per week - Friday, Saturday, and Sunday - because of staffing concerns. City officials hope to increase that number - but only if they can find more lifeguards. Any certified lifeguards are being “highly encouraged” to go to the Beloit city website and apply for an open position.

Reservations Required

Anyone looking to go swimming will need to call ahead first. Park officials are requiring people to make a reservation for a two-hour time slot during which they can use the pool. There will be three slots per open swim days, with time allotted between each one for cleaning. The pool times will be:

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Only 75 people will be allowed in the pool during any given time slot, meaning the number of people who can visit Krueger Pool on any given day there is an open swim will be capped at 225.

Facing those limits, the city will only allow families to sign up for one session per day, as space is available. Beloit residents will also be given preference when making reservations.

The city plans to open the reservation period for each weekend on Monday of that week. So, for those who want to go on opening weekend, they will be able to make their reservations starting Monday, June 7, by calling 608-364-2877.

There will be a $2 fee per person per session.

Mask on when the goggles are off

As part of its COVID-19 restrictions, city officials will require people to wear masks when they are not in the pool, using the motto “mask on when goggles are off. All other pool rules will be in place, including bag checks and supervision of children under 12.

Officials also provide a list of other things to know before visiting the pool.

Pool guests must come dressed in their swimsuits.

Guests may arrive five minutes prior to their reserved time slot and must line up using the markings on the sidewalk before entering the pool.

No locker room will be available for changing.

Restrooms and showers will be available; restrooms and showers will be sanitized every half hour.

Bag checks will be completed in the grassy area with social distancing requirements in place. Individuals will pay their pool entry fee at the cashier booth, and enter the pool area on the north side of the pool bathhouse.

No coolers.

No pool noodles or kickboards.

Life jackets and puddle jumpers will be available if needed; pool staff will sanitize the life jackets and puddle jumpers between each guest.

Guards and pool managers will closely monitor for physical distancing.

Individual family areas will be reserved and marked off to provide physical distancing. Personal chairs are welcome and encouraged.

Pre-packaged food items will be available to purchase in the concession area.

The diving well and diving board will be available, but the slide will be unavailable this summer. A swim test must be taken in order to use this area.

The splash pad will be open with physical distancing requirements.

No water aerobics.

No pool rentals.

No swim lessons.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.