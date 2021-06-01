Look up! Here are the can’t miss events in the night sky this June

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get ready to mark your calendars, skywatchers! Here are the can’t miss astronomical events this June.

Astronomical Events - June (WMTV NBC15)

Annular Solar Eclipse or “Ring of Fire” Solar Eclipse | June 10

On June 10, the moon will block our part of the sun during an annular solar eclipse.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon cast a shadow on Earth, which fully or partially blocks the sun. For a solar eclipse to occur, the sun, moon, and Earth must be aligned.

During an annular solar eclipse, the moon’s apparent diameter from Earth will be smaller than the Sun’s apparent diameter, so the moon will only be able to block part of the sun. This will cause the sun to look like an annulus ring, which is why annular solar eclipses are known as “Ring of Fire” eclipses.

An annular solar eclipse is visible from Machida, on the outskirts of Tokyo, Monday, May 21, 2012. The annular solar eclipse, in which the moon passes in front of the sun leaving only a golden ring around its edges, was visible to wide areas across the continent Monday morning. (AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye) (Itsuo Inouye | AP)

Unfortunately, the annular solar eclipse will not be visible from Wisconsin. Only parts of Canada, northwestern Greenland and eastern Russia will see the “Ring of Fire”.

The partial solar eclipse will begin before 4 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, but it will not be visible until the sunrises. The sunrise time on June 10 is 5:17 a.m. The moon will be closest to the center of the sun at 5:21 a.m., which is when the partial solar eclipse will reach its maximum from the view of southern Wisconsin. The partial eclipse will end at 5:42 a.m., which is when the moon will no longer cover up an part of the sun.

Please do not try to view the partial solar eclipse without proper eye protection because you can damage your eyes.

Summer Solstice | June 20

Summer will officially begin Sunday, June 20 at 10:32 a.m.

Summer Solstice Explained (WMTV NBC15)

During the summer solstice, the sun is directly over the Tropic of Cancer. This marks the day with the most daylight for the northern hemisphere. There will be over 15 hours 22 minutes of daylight in Madison on June 20.

Summer will end on September 22.

Full Moon | June 24

June’s full moon will peak on Thursday, June 24 at 1:40 p.m. The moon will appear full Wednesday morning through Saturday morning.

June’s full moon will appear bigger and brighter than a typical full moon. However, it will not technically be a super moon because the moon will be at its perigee, which is its closest point to Earth in its orbit, Wednesday morning.

June’s full moon is known as the strawberry moon, which is traditionally the last full moon of spring or the first full moon summer. It is known as the strawberry moon because this is the time of year strawberries are harvested.

June’s full moon is also know as the birth moon, egg laying moon and hatching moon.

