Madison Mallards host Opening Day at the Duck Pond after more than 20 months

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Mallards returned to the Warner Park Duck Pond for the first time in 20 months Monday afternoon to open the 2021 season with a 7-2 win over the Lakeshore Chinooks.

Some baseball goers call America’s pastime an escape from the present.

Beau Grosklaus is no stranger to the game. He’s been cheering for the Mallards since he was in little league. He picked up a bat at four years old.

He spent most of his time on the diamond until life threw a curve ball.

“I was having a lot of fun then one month out, I got injured and broke my knee,” he said.

After five days in the hospital, the first thing he wanted to do was see the Mallards win big.

“Sad, but happy at the same time because I can still watch the game,” he said. “Anytime there’s baseball I’m happy.

Linda Grosklaus, Beau’s mom, said seeing the Mallards play will give Beau confidence he’ll be back on the baseball field next season.

“It will be a huge determining force to push through the pain and everything and get out to the ballpark again,” she said. “It [baseball] is a huge part of our lives.”

The Duck Pond was at limited capacity for Monday night’s game and will be again for Tuesday’s. The stadium will open up to 100% capacity for the remainder of the season.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been more excited for a season, everybody’s ready to go,” Mallards field manager Donnie Scott said. In addition to Scott, the team will be coached by pitching coach Leon Davidson and assistant coach Ryne Stanley, who were both Mallards in 2019.

The Mallards faced off against the Lakeshore Chinooks on Memorial Day evening, which is one of 12 matchups this season between the Mallards and the Chinooks.

The Northwoods League held a season last year, but the Mallards and Chinhooks were unable to compete due to local health guidelines.

