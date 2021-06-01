Mallards return to play with 7-2 win over Chinooks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Mallards returned to the Duck Pond for the first time in 20 months with a 7-2 victory over the Lakeshore Chinooks on Monday.

It was Madison’s first game since August of 2019 since the Mallards could not play last season due to local health restrictions.

After Mallards’ pitcher, Ryan Lauk got out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the first to keep the game scoreless, Madison scored two runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 2-0 lead.

Witnessed possibly the most Wisconsin thing possible at the @MadisonMallards game today.



When the Mallards score five runs, everyone in attendance gets free custard. Shoutout to @JosephKalafut for making that happen, and breaking out the "We got custard!" chants. 😂 pic.twitter.com/rJJpdmgLFC — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) June 1, 2021

Lauk went five innings finishing with seven strikeouts and allowed just one earned run. In the fifth the Mallards tacked on four runs to take a 6-2 lead before they eventually won 7-2.

Both teams are back at the Duck Pond on Tuesday with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch.

