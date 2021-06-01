Advertisement

Man fatally shot by police in Milwaukee identified

A Milwaukee Police Dept. officers shot and killed an armed suspect who refused to put down his...
A Milwaukee Police Dept. officers shot and killed an armed suspect who refused to put down his weapon, on May 31, 2021.(TMJ4)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities have identified the man killed by police in Milwaukee over the weekend.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday 49-year-old Roberto Zielinski was the person fatally shot by an officer Sunday.

According to police, Zielinski was firing a gun on the front porch of a south side residence, then went to the back porch and continued shooting.

Officials say an officer fatally shot Zielinski after he refused commands to drop his gun.

The officer has been placed on administrative duty, which is standard protocol. The Waukesha Police Department is leading the investigation.

