Advertisement

Masks no longer required at Capitol, most state buildings

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By Associated Press and Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WMTV/AP) - Starting Tuesday, masks will no longer be required at the state Capitol and most other state facilities.

Gov. Tony Evers issued the guidance nearly two weeks ago ending the requirement on June 1, following the change in recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that those who are fully vaccinated can go without masks and can forgo social distancing in most indoor and outdoor activities.

Those new state recommendations say all unvaccinated individuals, including both state employees and members of the public, should continue to wear face coverings while in state facilities.

In the rest of Dane Co., the mask mandate is set to expire the next day when the current emergency order expires. At that point, all current requirements would slip into recommendations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Dibbs, a former Portage High School teacher, appears via video in Columbia County Circuit...
Former Portage high school teacher charged after alleged sexual relationship with student
A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
Crash and fire
Lanes on I-94 near Johnson Creek reopen after vehicle crash, fire
.
(Build Your Own) Brat Fest offers a unique twist for 2021 with plenty of places to go
Large Michigan utility rolls out 50% summertime afternoon rate hike

Latest News

Dodgeville students celebrate custodian’s 50-year career
Dodgeville students celebrate custodian’s 50-year career
Madison works to support Black-owned businesses
Madison works to support Black-owned businesses
Now that a second vaccine is applying for full FDA approval health officials are encouraging...
Experts explain correlation between vaccine status and political ideology
Experts explain correlation between vaccine status and political ideology
Experts explain correlation between vaccine status and political ideology
Clemson running back Chez Mellusi (27) in action during the second half of an NCAA college...
Clemson transfer running back Chez Mellusi commits to Wisconsin