Masks to still be required on Madison Metro Transit after Dane Co. order expiration

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Masks will still be required on Madison Metro Transit options, despite the Dane County COVID-19 health order expiring Wednesday.

Metro Transit stated the Transportation Security Administration extended its order until Sept. 13 that requires all bus passengers and employees to wear masks while using public transit.

The Madison transportation agency noted it will lift its 35-person capacity limit Wednesday when the health order is lifted, which was one seat per person. If there are no seats available, people will now be allowed to stand.

Public Health Madison & Dane Co. indicated in mid-May that the current health order, which is set to expire on Wednesday, would expire without the health department issuing a new one.

“There may be people and businesses out there who still want mask policies in place after the orders end as masks still provide an additional layer of protection,” County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement announcing the policy. “We recommend that businesses take this time to consider next steps, while reminding patrons of the current order which remains in place.”

PHMDC officials credited the high percentage of people who are vaccinated in the county also factored into PHMDC’s decision making.

