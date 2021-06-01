Monona now owns San Damiano property

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Monona has taken possession of the historic San Damiano property as city leaders try to increase public access to the lakefront and increase public space.

The city purchased the 10 acres of land for $8.6 million, with Dane Co. pitching in two million dollars of that total. Officials added they are trying to minimize how much is paid for by taxpayers by seeking grants and private fundraising contributions to offset some of the rest of that amount

“There has been an incredible cooperative effort in our community to purchase, protect and preserve what is an unequalled asset on the shores of Lake Monona,” Monona Mayor Mary O’Connor said Tuesday when announcing the purchase had been completed.

The property, which includes approximately 1,000 feet of shoreline, had previously been owned by St. Norbert Abbey and following the unanimous approval by the city council in September, the purchase still needed approval by the Vatican, a move required under canon law.

The land was initially inhabited by Native Americans, specially ancestors of the Ho-Chunk Nation, a spokesperson for the city said. The property was later given to Norbertines in 1929 and used as a Norbertine Novitiate, a house of studies and later leased to the Capuchin Province of St. Joseph as a retreat house for elderly religious people.

During this period, the property was then known a “San Damiano Friary”, the spokesperson continued. In 2020, the Norbertines announced they would be selling the property and reached an understanding with the Abbey in March of that year to provide a six-month window so the city could raise enough funding for the purchase.

City officials are already planning a ribbon cutting or some other celebratory event for later this month.

