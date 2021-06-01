Navy veteran reminds people to remember fallen servicemembers’ sacrifice

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Dozens gathered at Bob Schley Memorial in Fitchburg Monday to honor fallen military servicemembers and remember the message of sacrifice.

Navy veteran Jana Woodhouse served as the event’s keynote speaker and reminded the crowd that Memorial Day started as a tradition of tributes to those who sacrificed their lives in the Civil War. She said since then, sacrifices have looked different for every service member.

“The sacrifices of those that served and are serving is real,” said Woodhouse. “I’m sure that many of you have sacrificed either serving or as the relative of someone that has served, and maybe no longer has them by their side. It doesn’t matter how much the sacrifice. On this Memorial Day, remember the sacrifices.”

Woodhouse listed many family members, friends and former shipmates or coworkers who had sacrificed different elements of life.

“My husband’s grandfather Bruce Johnson was drafted into the army and sacrificed in Korea,” she said. “My uncle, Jim Swanson was drafted into the Navy and sacrificed during Vietnam as a medic deployed with the Marines, never talking about his experience, when he returned home, and suffering from the effects of Agent Orange.”

Woodhouse said the amount of sacrifice does not matter, but that it’s important to remember the sacrifices on Memorial Day.

Brooklyn/Oregon American Legion Post 160 and the Oregon/Brooklyn VFW Post 10272 provided the military services after the keynote speech.

