Police: Speeding 13-year-old crashes stolen car on Beltline entrance ramp

The vehicle’s headlights were turned off as well, Madison Police added.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 13-year-old driving a stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle overnight while speeding onto a Beltline entrance ramp, according to the Madison Police Dept.

In its initial report on the incident, the police department noted the teen’s headlights were turned off, despite the fact the incident happened shortly after midnight.

When officers got to the scene, on the entrance ramp from Gammon Rd. onto the Beltline, the 13-year-old had allegedly fled already; however, the other driver remained and was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Witnesses helped direct the officers to where the teen had gone, which was just a few blocks away.

After a trip to the hospital to be examined, the 13-year-old was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center and booked on a count of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

The teen was also cited for Hit and Run Involving Injury, Operating without Required Lamps Lighted, and Failure to Slow for Flashing Yellow Signal.

