Reports: Chris McIntosh to be promoted to Badgers athletic director

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Athletic is reporting that the University of Wisconsin is promoting Chris McIntosh to athletic director.

The Athletic is now reporting that Chris McIntosh will be promoted to Unviersity of Wisconsin Athletic Director. Wisconsin Board of Regents will meet tomorrow to approve the next #Badgers AD contract.https://t.co/BtdeVEAxUW — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) June 1, 2021

McIntosh, 44, was an All-American offensive tackle at Wisconsin in 1999 before being selected in the first round of the NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

A Pewaukee high school graduate, McIntosh has been with UW Athletics since 2014 and has served as Deputy Athletic Director since 2017. He has long been groomed to succeed Barry Alvarez as the Badgers athletic director.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.