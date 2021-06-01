Advertisement

Reports: Chris McIntosh to be promoted to Badgers athletic director

By George Balekji
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Athletic is reporting that the University of Wisconsin is promoting Chris McIntosh to athletic director.

McIntosh, 44, was an All-American offensive tackle at Wisconsin in 1999 before being selected in the first round of the NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

A Pewaukee high school graduate, McIntosh has been with UW Athletics since 2014 and has served as Deputy Athletic Director since 2017. He has long been groomed to succeed Barry Alvarez as the Badgers athletic director.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Dibbs, a former Portage High School teacher, appears via video in Columbia County Circuit...
Former Portage high school teacher charged after alleged sexual relationship with student
A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
Crash and fire
Lanes on I-94 near Johnson Creek reopen after vehicle crash, fire
.
(Build Your Own) Brat Fest offers a unique twist for 2021 with plenty of places to go
Large Michigan utility rolls out 50% summertime afternoon rate hike

Latest News

Clemson running back Chez Mellusi (27) in action during the second half of an NCAA college...
Clemson transfer running back Chez Mellusi commits to Wisconsin
Forward Madison earns 2-2 draw at Fort Lauderdale
The new rule would prevent the tossed fan from re-entering the game, or the following contest.
Harsher penalties imposed for fan ejections at WIAA games
Barry Alvarez retires as AD of UW Madison
Wisconsin Board of Regents to discuss athletic director hire