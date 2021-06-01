Advertisement

All lanes open after Rollover crash with injuries on the Beltline near Rimrock Road

A rollover crash on the Madison Beltline near Rimrock Road has blocked the two right, eastbound...
A rollover crash on the Madison Beltline near Rimrock Road has blocked the two right, eastbound lanes.(Wisconsin Department of Transportation)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rollover crash with injuries Monday evening on the Madison Beltline shut down the two right, eastbound lanes near Rimrock Road, authorities report.

An alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation indicated the crash occurred around 6:50 p.m. and shut down the two right lanes on US 12 eastbound at Rimrock Road.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said there were injuries as a result from the crash, but did not have information on how many injuries or the severity.

Officials noted all lanes were open around 8:40 p.m. Monday night.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

