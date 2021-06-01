Advertisement

Small Rain Chances Moving Through The Week

Summertime Pattern Ahead
A couple of rain chances ahead, but they will be very isolated in nature.
A couple of rain chances ahead, but they will be very isolated in nature.
By Brian Doogs
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Strong to severe storms moved through northern and central Wisconsin Monday afternoon, but widely missed the southern half of the state.

As we kick off June, all eyes will be on a slow-moving Low-pressure system passing to our south. It will take much of the week to move from Texas to the East Coast. We are too far away to have a direct impact, but close enough that we will have just enough moisture and energy to pop some isolated showers and storms at times. This looks to be the case through Friday. Temperatures will slowly climb through the 70s.

THIS WEEKS SETUP: Low pressure makes a slow journey from Texas to the East Coast. This will keep a small shower chance...

Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Monday, May 31, 2021

Another change arrives for the weekend and that will be some summertime heat. Highs are expected to surge into the 80s and near 90 degrees. Humidity will also be on the increase. Rain chances look to be minimal through the weekend.

Temperatures climb through the 70s and into the 80s.
Temperatures climb through the 70s and into the 80s.

