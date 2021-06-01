The story behind those “Bring Katie Home” yard signs on the westside of Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -If you live on the westside of Madison or maybe in Verona or Middleton, you’ve probably seen the yard signs getting the word out about “Katie”. She is a little 6-pound Yorkshire terrier that has been missing for two years. The yard signs have been placed in strategic locations not far from where Katie went missing. The signs have been up for two years now and Katie’s owner says she’ll never give up the fight to find her.

“Anybody that has ever had a pet will tell you, it’s not just a dog, they are your family,” said Linda Emmerich, Katie’s owner.

Emmerich says on June 1, 2019, her husband took Katie into the backyard of their home in the Hawk’s Landing neighborhood to do her business. She says some neighborhood kids came running into the backyard, spooked Katie, and she ran off.

Since that day, Emmerich has been on a mission to find her dog. She’s had hundreds of yard signs made and placed them all over town. The “Bring Katie Home” Facebook page has more than 2,000 followers.

“I did all that (put up signs) because I know Katie is alive, I don’t know how to tell you I know that, but I know it,” said Emmerich.

For Emmerich, Katie is much more than a pet. Katie originally belonged to her mother, Glorene.

Glorene was Katie's original owner. When she passed away in 2016, Katie went to live with Glorene's daughter Linda (Linda Emmerich)

“Katie meant the world to my mom, she absolutely adored her, spoiled her rotten,” Emmerich said with a laugh.

In 2016, Glorene was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. Not long after her diagnosis, she passed away.

“It was horrible,” said Emmerich. “It happened so fast. She got sick in June and was gone in September,”

But before she died, Glorene had one last request for her daughter.

“Just before she passed away, she asked me if I would take Katie and give her a good home for the rest of her life,” said Emmerich.

But now with Katie missing, Emmerich is left desperate to find her.

“It was the only thing I had left of my mom,” she said. “Having that piece of my mom meant the world to me, it really did,”

Emmerich has heard several theories: that Katie was killed by an animal or possibly hit by a car. But Emmerich has yet to find any evidence that either scenario has happened.

“You know we heard that every so often, but I’m very hopeful. I’m not one of those people that can just dismiss this and says ‘she’s gone’ -- I would never do that. I truly believe she’s alive somewhere,”

Emmerich believes someone may have picked up Katie and has possibly sold her, maybe to someone out of state. She’s offering a $5,000 cash reward to anyone who helps lead them to Katie’s safe return.

“But I pray to her (mom) all the time and ask her for wisdom and strength because that is what we need right now is to stay strong and to not fall apart,” said Emmerich. “We’re not giving up,”

Supporters are gathering outside Holy Name Seminary in Madison on Tuesday, June 1st at 8:15 p.m. on the second anniversary of Katie going missing.

Linda and Katie became very close after Glorene passed away (Linda Emmerich)

