Two men are dead after a two vehicle crash in Rock County

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - Two men are dead after being ejected from their vehicles in a two vehicle crash on Monday, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say emergency crews responded to the crash just after 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of West US Highway 14 and North Tuttle Road in Porter Township.

According to the Rock County Sherriff’s Office, a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer was heading northbound on N Tuttle Road, and failed to stop at a stop sign at W USH 14.

The truck then hit a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado that was driving eastbound on W USH 14.

Officials continue, saying the Silverado spun around, hitting and snapping a power pole.

Then, the Trailblazer continued into a farm field, rolling before coming to a stop.

A man riding in the Silverado was ejected from the SUV, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

In the Trailblazer, both a man and woman were ejected. The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Four other people in the Silverado, a male passenger in the Trailblazer and the woman who was ejected, are being treated for injuries, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash caused a six and a half hour road closure. Power was also down for residents living nearby, while the power pole was being replaced.

It’s unknown is there will be any criminal charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

