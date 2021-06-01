Advertisement

UW Health donates $100,000 to support Madison’s Black Business Hub

Black Business Hub location revealed
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health has donated $100,000 to the new Black Business Hub in Madison to invest in minority-owned businesses, the Urban League of Greater Madison announced Tuesday.

UW Health leaders Shiva Bidar, Juli Aulik, and Annie Piotrowski Bockhop presented the check to the organization, with Aulik noting they were proud to be an early investor in the hub.

“It signifies our commitment to anti-racism giving and our longtime partnership with the Urban League of Greater Madison,” said Aulik.

Dr. Ruben Anthony, president and CEO of Urban League of Greater Madison, said the hope for the Black Business Hub is that it will create additional economic development and business opportunities for people in the community.

“We hope it will be transformative and create a renaissance here and make south Madison a destination,” said Dr. Anthony. “Other businesses can help us with conceptualizing what we want this hub to be, they can make donations, they can volunteer, and they can also encourage others to support the Black Business Hub. We just need the support.”

Dr. Anthony added that UW Health has been a longstanding partner of the Urban League.

