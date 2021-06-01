WIC recipients gain access to more fruits & vegetables over summer months

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A provision of the federal government’s latest COVID-19 stimulus programs means healthier meals will be available for Wisconsinites who participate in the state’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children for the next several months.

Starting Tuesday and running through the end of September, their benefit to purchase fruits and vegetables will nearly quadruple in some cases and more than triple for women who are pregnant or have an infant.

“Good nutrition is key to mental and physical health, and expanding healthy food choices for WIC participants is one way we can help families be resilient during this very challenging year,” Dr. Jasmine Zapata, chief medical officer for the Bureau of Community Health Promotion in the Department’s Division of Public Health said.

According to the Department of Health Services, the cash value benefit for each WIC-eligible woman and child during those four months will increase from $9 per child to $35. Women who are pregnant, postpartum, or breastfeeding will see an increase to the same $35, up from $11.

The agency reports more than 71,000 women and children in Wisconsin will benefit from this increase.

