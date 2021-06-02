33-year-old faces homicide charge in wreck that killed teen

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 33-year-old man faces a homicide charge following the recent death of Kyla Robinson, the 15-year-old sister of Tony Robinson, from injuries sustained in an early September crash.

The Madison Police Dept. reported Wednesday that Walter L. Johnson, the driver of the vehicle Robinson was riding in, had been arrested on multiple counts including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and knowingly operating while suspended causing death.

MPD also released new details about the wreck, which happened on September 4, revealing that both Johnson and Robinson were thrown from the vehicle as it rolled down a hill on the city’s east side.

According to the initial report, the driver, now identified as Johnson, allegedly lost control of the car as he exited from Cottage Grove Road onto Stoughton Road around 2 p.m. that day and struck a guardrail.

In their update, investigators indicated that after Johnson’s car hit the guardrail, it went airborne and came crashing down onto the hood of an oncoming vehicle that was headed down Stoughton Road.

Johnson’s vehicle then rolled down a nearby hill, ejecting Johnson and Robinson, the report stated, noting that neither of them had been wearing a seatbelt. At the time, police stated speed was believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The driver of the oncoming vehicle, whose name was not released, was also injured, the report noted.

Johnson could face additional charges, MPD added, as the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office reviews the case.

While police still have not released the name of the teen killed, the Madison Metropolitan School District had previously confirmed she was Robinson, with La Follette High School Principal Devon LaRosa calls Kyla a “joyful and outgoing person, with a radiant smile and magnetic personality.”

Her brother Tony was shot and killed by Madison police officer Matt Kenny after a narrow stairwell in 2015. Kenny was later cleared of any wrongdoing by the Dane Co. District Attorney.

The 19-year-old Black man’s name resurfaced during last year’s protests against police brutality and racism.

