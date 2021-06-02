Adorable otter pups at Henry Vilas Zoo to make debut to the world this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three adorable otter pups at the Henry Vilas Zoo have passed their final swim test and will make their debut to the world this week.

The zoo announced Tuesday that the three otters- Lily, Montello and Fisher- will begin exploring their habitats in the mornings starting Thursday and visitors will get to see them from 9:30 a.m. to noon most days.

Zoo Manager Johanna Soto explained the zoo needed to ensure the pups were strong enough to swim through waterfalls in the outdoor spaces, which they succeeded in and were proven to be “skilled swimmers.”

“The otter babies have hit all their growth milestones right on track,” said Soto.

The pups will still need to be introduced to their dad, Dragonroll, which zoo staff hopes to have happen over the next few weeks.

The three pups, who are named after rivers in Wisconsin, were born on Feb. 15.

Henry Vilas added that guests will also be able to ride the train and carousel seven days a week now, plus the goat yard will be open on Saturdays. The zoo will start to reopen other other indoor spaces in a phased approach, starting with the primate building on June 14.

