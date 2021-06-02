Advertisement

Alliant Energy Center to stop mass COVID-19 testing and vaccinations on June 26th

(NBC15)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Alliant Energy Center is shutting down operations for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations on Saturday, June 26, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County.

“We are seeing lower numbers of folks coming through for both of those things in that mass setting, so it’s time to let everyone get back to their normal business and let the Alliant Energy Center start getting back to their business,” said PHMDC Director Janel Heinrich.

Heinrich says the Alliant Energy Center played a massif role in helping slow the spread of the virus.

“Absolutely critical. I think it’s a marker of our success as a community,” she said. “Early on, we had such incredible coverage around testing. That really helped us paint a profile of really understanding the depth and breadth of illness here,”

Heinrich says the department is still deciding where testing and vaccinations will be held going forward.

