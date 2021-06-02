Advertisement

Almost one-fifth of children 12-15 receive at least one COVID-19 shot

Wednesday marks three weeks since Wisconsin children ages 12-15 became eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three weeks after Wisconsin children ages 12-15 became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, nearly 20% of this group has received at least their first shot.

The Pfizer vaccine is typically given 21 days after the first dose is received to reach peak effectiveness.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard indicates Wednesday that 19.8% have received at least one dose, while .1% of children have completed their vaccine series.

The number of those who have completed their vaccine series will likely jump up a bit on Thursday, which will mark the first full day of eligibility for these adolescents.

In Dane County, 48.7% of children in this age group have received their first dose and .5% have completed their series.

Of all residents in the Badger State, health officials note just under 48% of residents have received at least one shot and just over 42% have completed their vaccine series.

More than 13,700 shots have been administered so far this week of the more than 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to date.

Seven-day rolling average continues to fall

Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average continues to fall lower Wednesday, reaching the lowest levels seen since last April.

The seven-day rolling average is currently sitting at 162, DHS’ dashboard shows. You would have to go back to April 21 of 2020 to find a lower number, 160 cases.

DHS confirmed 243 new positive cases of the virus on Wednesday, bringing the total cases ever in Wisconsin up to 610,400.

Health officials add that four people have died Wednesday due to COVID-19, meaning 7,110 Wisconsinites have died from the virus.

