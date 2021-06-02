Advertisement

Breaking down some of the biggest home trends

By NBC15 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15′s Leigh Mills sat down with editorial director of BRAVA Magazine Shayna Mace to discuss some of the biggest home design trends right now.

Madison area homeowners are doing more work on their homes right now and Mace explained builders gave them an idea of what people are requesting.

People are looking for appliances with longevity, doing more research on the brands in their kitchen. Homeowners are also looking to have an independent or dedicated room for a pantry, where people can even do some prep work inside for cooking and cleaning.

Homeowners are also looking into a devoted office space now that working from home has been so common during the COVID-19 pandemic. There is also an uptick in requests for home gyms.

With all the time spent indoors during the pandemic, more homeowners are requesting designs for outside work.

