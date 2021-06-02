Clemson transfer running back Chez Mellusi commits to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It took one day in Madison for Clemson transfer running back Chez Mellusi to know where he will continue his college career.

The former ACC back announced his commitment to the University of Wisconsin on twitter after his official visit to UW on June 1.

In two seasons playing for Dabo Swinney at Clemson, Mellusi averaged 6.0 yards per carry on his way to racking up 427 yards on the ground and six touchdowns. The 5′11″, 200 pound running back also caught five passes for 38 yards and one score in his career.

With three years of eligibility remaining, Mellusi can be a complimentary speedster to sophomore running back Jalen Berger.

