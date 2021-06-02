Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccines are free to all eligible, health officials remind Wisconsinites

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State and federal health officials reminded Wisconsinites Tuesday that they should not be asked to pay for a COVID-19 vaccine and also warned vaccine providers not to ask for payment.

The Department of Health Services stated that COVID-19 vaccines are free to all, regardless of a recipient’s ability to pay for the shot.

Vaccine providers who participate in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 vaccination program are required to sign an agreement to receive and administer the shots, including the stipulation that they not seek payment from the recipient.

In the reminder, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Timothy O’Shea stated that non-compliance with this provision could result in criminal or civil penalties for providers.

“Providers cannot charge anyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine or deny anyone from getting the vaccine if they are uninsured or underinsured – adding unlawful charges creates barriers, especially for persons of limited means, and undermines public health and safety,” said O’Shea.

DHS notes that providers can ask for reimbursement from the Health Resources and Services Administration’s COVID-19 Uninsured Program for the costs of administering a shot to those who are not insured, or from the HSRA Coverage Assistance Fund to cover the costs for recipient whose health insurance doesn’t cover vaccine administration fees.

DHS secretary-designee Kimberly Timberlake added that COVID-19 vaccines are “safe, effective and free” for Wisconsinites ages 12 and older.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Dibbs, a former Portage High School teacher, appears via video in Columbia County Circuit...
Former Portage high school teacher charged after alleged sexual relationship with student
A group of cows are credited with stopping a long car chase that began in Barron Co., on May...
Deputies: Cows come to the rescue in long Wisconsin chase
Crash and fire
Lanes on I-94 near Johnson Creek reopen after vehicle crash, fire
Large Michigan utility rolls out 50% summertime afternoon rate hike
A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday

Latest News

Remote work
Dane Co. makes a pro-environment case to keep working from home
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
Masks still required in some places despite health orders ending
Bob Falkenberg is raising awareness for bone marrow transplants via a cross-country ride.
Be the Match cyclist embarking on 3,500-mile ride stops at UW Health
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
Almost one-fifth of children 12-15 receive at least one COVID-19 shot