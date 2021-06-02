Advertisement

Dana Rettke announces return to Wisconsin for fifth season

(NBC15)
By George Balekji
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin volleyball start Dana Rettke announced on Wednesday that she will return to Madison for a fifth season with the Badgers.

Rettke, a 6-foot-8 middle blocker who is a four-time first-team All-American announced on her twitter on that she will use the bonus year of eligibility granted to student-athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rettke became just the sixth ever four-time first-time All-American after a 2021 season where she averaged 3.13 kills and 1.5 blocks per set while hitting .414.

Rettke has been a focal point for Wisconsin volleyball’s success leading them to a national runner-up finish in 2019 and a semifinals appearance in 2021.

Rettke joins four other seniors that decided to come back including setter Sydney Hilley, outside hitter Grace Loberg, libero Lauren Barnes and defensive specialist Giorgia Civita.

