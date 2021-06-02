Advertisement

Dane Co. Farmer’s Market returns to State Capitol in two weeks

The first one downtown will be June 19.
Dane Co. Farmer's Market returns to the State Capitol Square on June 19, 2021.
Dane Co. Farmer's Market returns to the State Capitol Square on June 19, 2021.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Farmer’s Market is coming home again. Organizers announced Wednesday morning that the market will move back to the Wisconsin State Capitol Square in two weeks after a year spent in the Alliant Energy Center parking lot.

“After over a year of hosting modified operations at the Alliant Energy Center, we are excited to return downtown,” Co-Manager Jamie Bugel stated.

The first market on the square will come on June 19, from 6:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Until then, it will remain at the Alliant Energy Center and the pre-order/drive-thru Local Pick Up there on Wednesdays will go through June 16.

The change comes just hours after Dane County’s emergency order lifted, ending the mask mandate and limits for gatherings. For those with questions about how they can stay safe, organizers have provided a Safe Shopper guide on the Farmer’s Market website.

“The pandemic isn’t over, but with Dane County’s high vaccination rate and low COVID-19 case rate, we can reopen our downtown markets safely,” Co-Manager Jill Carlson Groendyk said.

The weekday Farmer’s Market, in the 200 block of Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd., is set to return as well and will reopen the Wednesday after the return to the Capitol Square. It will run from 8:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. every week.

