Dodge County Fair Food Festival scheduled for Saturday with updated menu

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Dodge County Fair Association announced that the Fair Food Festival will take place this Saturday with an updated menu.

The festival is the third in a series of events and will also offer a small midway, carnival games and motorcycle racing, organizers stated.

The fair will take place between 11 a.m to 8 p.m. Admission and parking are free for these events.

If weather permits, rides may be open on Sunday, June 6.

AMA Motorcycle Races will occur between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Those interested in competing should register from 1:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Participant fees are $25 for the amateur class and $30 for the pro class.

A variety of vendors will participate in the June 5th Fair Food Festival:

Allison’s Sugar Shack (new) with funnel cakes, cotton candy, nachos, popcorn, slushies, and snow cones

Salty Jenn’s Offbeat Eats (new) featuring Ruben Po’ Boy sandwiches and desert in the PS Seasonings Building

Lizzie’s Lemonade fresh squeezed lemonade drinks and treats

CW Concessions with a variety of concessions and beverages to complement the event

Charlie’s Concessions featuring fresh cut fries, ribbon fries, corndogs, chicken strips, lemonade, variety of beverages

Panchos Tacos cooking up gorditas, tamales, nacho fries, burritos, tacos and other favorites plus Mexican Coke

Sweet Memories locally sourced hand-dipped Sassy Cow ice cream cones and other sweet treats

Ben’s Pretzels jumbo soft pretzels (original, garlic, parmesan and cinnamon sugar) plus dipping sauces

Cream Puffs in the PS Seasonings Building

Mr P’s Grilled Cheese famous mouth-watering grilled cheese sandwiches

Kenzie’s Midway with fair favorites, including: caramel apples with toppings, walking tacos, chocolate-covered cheesecake on a stick, caramel corn, cotton candy, caramel apple chips

G&G Concessions with fresh Greek gyros and chicken pitas

Jakarta Ice Cream Roll featuring the popular Oreo dessert

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.