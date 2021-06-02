Dodge County Fair Food Festival scheduled for Saturday with updated menu
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Dodge County Fair Association announced that the Fair Food Festival will take place this Saturday with an updated menu.
The festival is the third in a series of events and will also offer a small midway, carnival games and motorcycle racing, organizers stated.
The fair will take place between 11 a.m to 8 p.m. Admission and parking are free for these events.
If weather permits, rides may be open on Sunday, June 6.
AMA Motorcycle Races will occur between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Those interested in competing should register from 1:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Participant fees are $25 for the amateur class and $30 for the pro class.
A variety of vendors will participate in the June 5th Fair Food Festival:
- Allison’s Sugar Shack (new) with funnel cakes, cotton candy, nachos, popcorn, slushies, and snow cones
- Salty Jenn’s Offbeat Eats (new) featuring Ruben Po’ Boy sandwiches and desert in the PS Seasonings Building
- Lizzie’s Lemonade fresh squeezed lemonade drinks and treats
- CW Concessions with a variety of concessions and beverages to complement the event
- Charlie’s Concessions featuring fresh cut fries, ribbon fries, corndogs, chicken strips, lemonade, variety of beverages
- Panchos Tacos cooking up gorditas, tamales, nacho fries, burritos, tacos and other favorites plus Mexican Coke
- Sweet Memories locally sourced hand-dipped Sassy Cow ice cream cones and other sweet treats
- Ben’s Pretzels jumbo soft pretzels (original, garlic, parmesan and cinnamon sugar) plus dipping sauces
- Cream Puffs in the PS Seasonings Building
- Mr P’s Grilled Cheese famous mouth-watering grilled cheese sandwiches
- Kenzie’s Midway with fair favorites, including: caramel apples with toppings, walking tacos, chocolate-covered cheesecake on a stick, caramel corn, cotton candy, caramel apple chips
- G&G Concessions with fresh Greek gyros and chicken pitas
- Jakarta Ice Cream Roll featuring the popular Oreo dessert
