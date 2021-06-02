Evers announces 2022 re-election campaign team

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has selected the team he hopes will guide him to a second term in office.

On Wednesday, the governor’s campaign organization announced its top leadership, which will be led by Campaign Manager Cassi Fenili, who served as the deputy campaign manager in Evers successful 2018 run. The University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate most recently served as an advisor to the Democratic Party in its Save the Veto initiative, which strove to avoid state Republicans from winning a supermajority in the state legislature during the 2020 election.

“Over the past two years, Governor Evers has already taken bold action to get our state back on track,” Fellini said. “Now, this team and our supporters across Wisconsin are ready to continue building support for the governor’s Badger Bounceback plan and keep Wisconsin moving in the right direction.”

Haley Barbour will serve as finance director for the campaign. Evers’ camp described her fundraising operations in the Midwest as “groundbreaking” and noted that she helped raise $30 million for Barbara Bollier’s bid to claim a Kansas senate seat for the Democratic Party for the first time since 1932. Bollier lost that campaign for the seat that was vacated by Sen. Pat Roberts to Republican Dr. Roger Marshall.

Leading on Strategic Initiatives will be Atanu Chakravarty, while Sam Roecker will serve as the campaign’s top spokesperson.

“We’re excited to bring this talented group of people together to support Governor Evers and the work he’s doing across our state,” Fenili added.

The naming of his top leadership is one of Evers first moves toward seeking another term. He has not made the official announcement yet, nor has he filed for re-election

