Federal judge sentences City-County Building firebomber

An image from Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi appears to show protesters about to throw a...
An image from Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi appears to show protesters about to throw a firebomb at the City County Building, in Madison, Wisconsin, on June 24, 2020. (Source: Dane Co.)((Source: Dane Co.))
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man who firebombed the City-County Building while employees were working during last year’s violent protests in downtown Madison learned his fate Wednesday. Marquon Clark was sentenced to seven years in a federal prison for the incident, the U.S. Dept. of Justice reported.

Clark, 26, was accused of throwing projectiles through the windows of the building on June 24 before tossing a lit roll of paper towels through the smashed glass. Over 250 people, including 182 inmates, were in the building at the time, federal prosecutors noted.

They add that the destruction caused that night to the building resulted in over $100,000 in damages.

“Arson is inherently dangerous, and we simply cannot allow it in our communities,” ATF Special Agent in Charge Terry Henderson, of the St. Paul Field Division, said in a statement provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “I hope this sentencing acts as a significant deterrent for others who may consider committing this heinous crime.”

Acting U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea pointed to the judge’s comments in the case where he described Clark’s crime as “extremely dangerous” and stated it put the people inside the building at a serious risk of harm. Judge James Peterson also commented on Clark’s criminal history when handing down his sentence.

Calling legitimate protests a “central Constitutional right and American value,” O’Shea said in his statement that arson is not part of a legitimate protest, adding that his office “will work with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to hold accountable those who engage in such conduct without regard for the potentially deadly consequences.”

In addition to the prison term, Clark was ordered to pay restitution for the damages and clean-up costs to the building that night.

