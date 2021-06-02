Forward Madison earns 2-2 draw at Fort Lauderdale
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forward Madison gutted out a 2-2 draw at Fort Lauderdale thanks to two second half goals by the Flamingos on Tuesday.
Jake Keegan showed why he’s earned the team captain honors as the Flamingo’s forward scored an equalizer in the 59th minute to tie the match at one each.
With FMFC trailing 2-1 due to an own goal that deflected off Christian Diaz, Derek Gebhard bent a shot like only David Beckham can for in the 85th minute to help Forward Madison avoid it’s first loss of the season.
The Flamingos sit second in the USL League One standings with a 3-0-2 record. They return home to host Union Omaha at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.