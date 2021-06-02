Advertisement

Forward Madison earns 2-2 draw at Fort Lauderdale

(NBC15)
By George Balekji
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forward Madison gutted out a 2-2 draw at Fort Lauderdale thanks to two second half goals by the Flamingos on Tuesday.

Jake Keegan showed why he’s earned the team captain honors as the Flamingo’s forward scored an equalizer in the 59th minute to tie the match at one each.

With FMFC trailing 2-1 due to an own goal that deflected off Christian Diaz, Derek Gebhard bent a shot like only David Beckham can for in the 85th minute to help Forward Madison avoid it’s first loss of the season.

The Flamingos sit second in the USL League One standings with a 3-0-2 record. They return home to host Union Omaha at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Dibbs, a former Portage High School teacher, appears via video in Columbia County Circuit...
Former Portage high school teacher charged after alleged sexual relationship with student
A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
Crash and fire
Lanes on I-94 near Johnson Creek reopen after vehicle crash, fire
.
(Build Your Own) Brat Fest offers a unique twist for 2021 with plenty of places to go
Large Michigan utility rolls out 50% summertime afternoon rate hike

Latest News

Clemson running back Chez Mellusi (27) in action during the second half of an NCAA college...
Clemson transfer running back Chez Mellusi commits to Wisconsin
The new rule would prevent the tossed fan from re-entering the game, or the following contest.
Harsher penalties imposed for fan ejections at WIAA games
Chris McIntosh is expected to be named the new Athletic Director at the University of Wisconsin.
Reports: Chris McIntosh to be promoted to Badgers athletic director
Barry Alvarez retires as AD of UW Madison
Wisconsin Board of Regents to discuss athletic director hire