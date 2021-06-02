Advertisement

Gov. Evers celebrates National Dairy Month

(USDA)
(USDA)
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - June 1 marks the start of National Dairy Month.

Gov. Tony Evers celebrated “America’s Dairyland” and the role that the dairy industry plays in Wisconsin’s culture and identity through a video message.

“As one of the nation’s top producers of dairy and supplier of more than a quarter of the country’s cheese, no one does dairy quite like us,” Evers said.

Evers went on to urge others to support Wisconsin’s dairy farmers and producers who “work every day to make Wisconsin great.”

Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin is looking for southwestern Wisconsin’s help in to raise money to provide milk to families in need. To find out how you can help and participate in the Adopt a Dairy Cow initiative, click here.

