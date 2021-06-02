Heating Things Up

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Meteorological Summer has officially started across the area, and it will start to feel like it as we inch towards the weekend. The big weather story through the end of the week will be a slow-moving area of Low Pressure well to our south. This will move from Texas to the Ohio River Valley, and eventually the East Coast. Being that we aren’t exactly close to this, impacts will be few and far between.

Partly to mostly sunny skies can be expected through the end of the week. There is just a small chance of a pop up shower or storm each day. Otherwise high temperatures will slowly climb through the middle and upper 70s and into the 80s. Overnight lows will be comfortable and into the 50s.

The weekend will feature some of the warmest temperatures of the season as highs push 90 degrees. While there will be a slight increase in humidity, it is expected to be tolerable. Overnight lows will warm as well into the 60s. With dry conditions, mostly sunny skies can be expected. A new weathermaker will approach the area early next week with a chance of showers and storms.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.