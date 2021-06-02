Madison invests in businesses of color to promote equity, bridge gaps

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The city of Madison is investing an additional $35,000 each into the Black Chamber of Commerce and Latino Chamber of Commerce to help businesses of color crippled by Covid stay open.

This comes after the 100 year anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. The Greenwood District, known as the “Black Wall Street,” was the center for black business leaders, homeowners and civic leaders back in 1921. On May 31, a white mob destroyed the district. Over 300 people were killed and 35 city blocks were destroyed.

The long-term impacts of that massacre are still being felt putting communities of color at a disadvantage.

Bridging racial economic gaps is an issue local leaders are tackling in Madison, as entrepreneurs of color navigate starting a business while overcoming barriers.

When Dr. Roxie Hentz was in elementary school, she learned the road to success would come with bumps and barriers.

“My sixth grade teacher, the day I walked into his class, he made it evident he didn’t want me there,” Hentz said. “I had teachers, one in particular, who would whisper in my ear and say ‘you’re never going to be successful.’”

Growing up in Wauwatosa, she was the only student of color in her class. Hentz credits her parents for keeping her confident.

“My mother was an entrepreneur, and my dad had an 8th grade education. They taught me persistence and resilience. They taught me if one door closes, go out the window,” she said.

In 2016, she launched her own business “CEOs of Tomorrow,” hoping to inspire children to dream big and succeed today.

“Why not create a business that empowers kids to open and launch a business while using the business for social good?” Hentz said.

She explained it’s an uphill battle for black entrepreneurs to start a business from the ground up.

“There are opportunities that exist that take a little more work. It’s not unknown you have to work a little bit harder,” she said.

Camille Carter is the Black Chamber of Commerce president representing over 400 black-owned Madison businesses.

She said establishing networks and access to funding are huge barriers for black-owned businesses.

“Typically sacrificing our life savings, taking second mortgages out on their homes and they’re exhausting their retirement,” she said. “They are certainly working a day job as they’re building their businesses.”

Carter said the Covid-19 crisis caused the racial wealth gap to grow.

She said a silver lining of the pandemic is people are finally paying attention. More companies and municipalities are launching programs and initiatives to help businesses of color stay open.

“The funding that we’re receiving from municipalities has helped. I think the future is very bright,” Carter said.

