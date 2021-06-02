Man accused of attempted homicide at Madison shelter ordered to mental health facility

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man accused of attempted homicide inside of a Madison homeless shelter was ordered to a mental health facility Tuesday after a competency hearing.

According to court documents, the court reviewed a competency report for Ronald Stephens and agreed that he be sent to the facility.

MPD reported on March 26 that the Milwaukee Police Department took custody of Stephens, who turned himself in. MPD had been searching for Stephens, who was wanted after someone was found with gunshot wounds in a temporary Madison homeless shelter earlier in the week.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the drop-in shelter on North First Street in Madison for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers found a person with a gunshot wound to the chest, and a graze wound.

Officials believe Stephens was arguing with the victim inside a bathroom area in the shelter, when he pulled out a gun. According to the complaint, a staff member at the shelter described hearing Stephens say “Who else wants it? Anybody else could get it” after pulling out the gun.

The complaint also states a detective viewed video from the shelter, in which he saw Stephens point a gun at the victim, and fire three shots.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

