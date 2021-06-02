Advertisement

Much Warmer Weather Expected By the End of the Week

Highs will be near 90 beginning Friday and continuing into the first part of next week
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will be the dominant weather feature around here in the days to come. Very warm conditions will be seen through the end of this week and into the first part of next week. Highs during this period are expected in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity will also be on the increase. Southerly flow through the nation’s midsection will lead to this warmup. Until then, pleasant weather will continue for another couple days. Highs today will be in the upper 70s; by tomorrow, highs will edge up into the lower to middle 80s with low humidity. The dry conditions are expected to continue through the weekend with our next chance of rain anticipated Monday and Tuesday of next week. We remain well below average for rainfall this year.

We remain well below average for rainfall this year.
Today: Mostly sunny. High 78. Wind: Southeasterly 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 57. Wind: Southerly 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 83.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. High 89.

