Preparing for 80s & even some 90s this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The thermostat is getting cranked up over the next several days. After a delightful Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will jump 10°-15°F through the coming weekend. Highs made their way into the upper 70s and lower 80s across the region. Humidity remained in-check!

Lows will fall into the mid-50s tonight under a mainly clear sky. Sunshine will be around for the next several days as a ridge of high-pressure settles over the Eastern 2/3 of the U.S. Heat builds through the weekend. Highs will jump from the mid 80s into the 90s by Saturday & Sunday. Humidity will also ramp up. In addition, low temperatures will only fall into the 60s. This extended period of warmth is a good time to keep the heat in mind when making plans. Extended periods of time outside should be broken up with water breaks. Air conditioning should not be too far away should heat exhaustion set in.

Next week features a more active weather pattern. Scattered showers and storms are possible Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The extra cloud cover and rain chances will keep highs in the mid - upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.