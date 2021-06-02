Raising Cane’s to open Madison location next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Raising Cane’s is set to make its Wisconsin debut next Tuesday when the chicken finger chain opens in Madison.

Restaurant Leader Michael Enemuoh said the grand opening is very exciting for everyone in the company and it meets their goal of opening a location in the Badger State.

“Our new Restaurant is in a great spot at the base of Hub Madison on State Street,” said Enemuoh. “We look forward to getting involved throughout the community as we work to show the Badger State everything that Cane’s has to offer. We can’t wait to open our doors and celebrate with everyone next week!”

The restaurant is located at 579 State Street, near the University of Wisconsin- Madison campus.

The location will hold a drawing June 8 to award 20 customers with free Cane’s for a year. Customers must be ages 13 and older to enter the drawing and can visit the restaurant any time from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. to enter.

The Madison location will have a patio, limited dine-in seating, takeout and online ordering from Canes’ mobile app. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to midnight everyday.

The business is also hiring employees for the location and those interested can apply online.

