Advertisement

Raising Cane’s to open Madison location next week

.
.(Foto cortesía: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Raising Cane’s is set to make its Wisconsin debut next Tuesday when the chicken finger chain opens in Madison.

Restaurant Leader Michael Enemuoh said the grand opening is very exciting for everyone in the company and it meets their goal of opening a location in the Badger State.

“Our new Restaurant is in a great spot at the base of Hub Madison on State Street,” said Enemuoh. “We look forward to getting involved throughout the community as we work to show the Badger State everything that Cane’s has to offer. We can’t wait to open our doors and celebrate with everyone next week!”

The restaurant is located at 579 State Street, near the University of Wisconsin- Madison campus.

The location will hold a drawing June 8 to award 20 customers with free Cane’s for a year. Customers must be ages 13 and older to enter the drawing and can visit the restaurant any time from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. to enter.

The Madison location will have a patio, limited dine-in seating, takeout and online ordering from Canes’ mobile app. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to midnight everyday.

The business is also hiring employees for the location and those interested can apply online.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Dibbs, a former Portage High School teacher, appears via video in Columbia County Circuit...
Former Portage high school teacher charged after alleged sexual relationship with student
A group of cows are credited with stopping a long car chase that began in Barron Co., on May...
Deputies: Cows come to the rescue in long Wisconsin chase
Crash and fire
Lanes on I-94 near Johnson Creek reopen after vehicle crash, fire
Large Michigan utility rolls out 50% summertime afternoon rate hike
A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday

Latest News

Concerts on the Square officially kicked off Wednesday.
Concerts on the Square, at Breese Stevens Field, tickets go on sale Friday
Remote work
Dane Co. makes a pro-environment case to keep working from home
The Joint Finance Committee votes on education spending on Thursday.
GOP blocks $15 million for job loss benefit administration
$156 million issued to provide more than 800 affordable housing units in Wis.
Chris McIntosh
Chris McIntosh promoted as Badgers athletic director