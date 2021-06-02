Advertisement

Rural Dane Co. blaze causes $800K in damages

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A huge Dane Co. blaze caused more than three-quarters of a million dollars in damages Tuesday as flames ripped through two large buildings, damaging a wide variety of vehicles inside.

According to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, firefighters could see a large shed fully engulfed in flames around 2:40 p.m. as they arrived at a rural home along Utica Road, in the town of Christiana. The fire then spread to a nearby 30′ x 40′ garage.

Inside the buildings were snowmobiles, ATV’s, bicycles, a trailer, and “many specialty tools,” the Sheriff’s Office reported. Additionally, a 30-foot camper also suffered some damage.

Firefighters noted hearing shots as ammunition stored in one of the buildings was going off.

Dane Co. fire investigators as well as the ATF are still working to the determine the cause of the fire, the Sheriff’s Office added. In all, investigators estimate it did approximately $800,000 in damages.

