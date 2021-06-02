Advertisement

Trump pulls plug on blog launched last month

Former President Donald Trump has shut down his blog called “From the desk of Donald J. Trump.”
Former President Donald Trump has shut down his blog called “From the desk of Donald J. Trump.”(Source: From the Desk of Donald J. Trump/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump has shut down his blog called “From the desk of Donald J. Trump.”

It was launched last month.

Senior aide to Trump Jason Miller says the page was “auxiliary to the broader efforts” they are working on.

For months, the Trump team has been promising it is creating a new “revolutionary social media platform.”

Trump is banned from most major social media sites after the platforms accused him of encouraging violence that resulted in the January riot at the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Dibbs, a former Portage High School teacher, appears via video in Columbia County Circuit...
Former Portage high school teacher charged after alleged sexual relationship with student
A group of cows are credited with stopping a long car chase that began in Barron Co., on May...
Deputies: Cows come to the rescue in long Wisconsin chase
Crash and fire
Lanes on I-94 near Johnson Creek reopen after vehicle crash, fire
Large Michigan utility rolls out 50% summertime afternoon rate hike
A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday

Latest News

Returning to work 10p
Returning to work 10p
Concerts on the Square officially kicked off Wednesday.
Concerts on the Square, at Breese Stevens Field, tickets go on sale Friday
In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a police officer stands outside The New York Times building...
Trump Justice Dept. seized phone records of 4 NYT reporters
In this May 12, 2020 photo, the company logo sign sits at the entrance to the JBS Australia...
Largest meat producer getting back online after cyberattack
Remote work
Dane Co. makes a pro-environment case to keep working from home