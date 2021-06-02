U.S. Army veteran from Baraboo receives free new roof

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - A U.S. Army veteran from Baraboo received a free new roof Tuesday afternoon to thank him for his service.

Veteran Din Dolovos received the roof from Waunakee Remodeling, an Owens Corning Roofing Contractor, as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

The Owens Corning Foundation donated materials and Waunakee Remodeling donated labor as part of the project.

The project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them, said Waunakee Remodeling. Since 2016, 250 military members have received new roofs.

For more information on the Roof Deployment Project, or to learn more about how you can get involved, people can contact roofdeployment@owenscorning.com

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.