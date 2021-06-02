Advertisement

U.S. Army veteran from Baraboo receives free new roof

The act is part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - A U.S. Army veteran from Baraboo received a free new roof Tuesday afternoon to thank him for his service.

Veteran Din Dolovos received the roof from Waunakee Remodeling, an Owens Corning Roofing Contractor, as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

The Owens Corning Foundation donated materials and Waunakee Remodeling donated labor as part of the project.

The project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them, said Waunakee Remodeling. Since 2016, 250 military members have received new roofs.

For more information on the Roof Deployment Project, or to learn more about how you can get involved, people can contact roofdeployment@owenscorning.com

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Dibbs, a former Portage High School teacher, appears via video in Columbia County Circuit...
Former Portage high school teacher charged after alleged sexual relationship with student
A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
Crash and fire
Lanes on I-94 near Johnson Creek reopen after vehicle crash, fire
.
(Build Your Own) Brat Fest offers a unique twist for 2021 with plenty of places to go
Large Michigan utility rolls out 50% summertime afternoon rate hike

Latest News

Dane Co. COVID-19 health, mask order to expire Wednesday
Police are looking for 23-year-old Ronald E. Stephens
Man accused of attempted homicide at Madison shelter ordered to mental health facility
Dodgeville students celebrate custodian’s 50-year career
Dodgeville students celebrate custodian’s 50-year career
Madison works to support Black-owned businesses
Madison works to support Black-owned businesses
Now that a second vaccine is applying for full FDA approval health officials are encouraging...
Experts explain correlation between vaccine status and political ideology