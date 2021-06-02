UW-Madison botanist launches cotton seeds to International Space Station

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin-Madison botanist Simon Gilroy is set to launch cotton seeds to the International Space Station for experiments designed to improve cotton plants grown on Earth.

UW-Madison says Gilroy’s lab will compare cotton grown in space and on Earth to try to understand how the important crop’s root system grows under the unique stresses of zero gravity.

“We want to understand how gravity influences the development of the root system of cotton,” Gilroy said. “Cotton uses huge amounts of water and huge amounts of nutrients. And that’s basically a root system thing. Maybe there are elements related to gravity sensing that we could tweak on Earth to redesign the root system to make it more efficient.”

By learning how to grow various crops in zero gravity, scientists can prepare to support longer-term space missions with fresh foods grown in flight or on other planets according to UW-Madison.

The launch will occur at 12:29 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, with live coverage available beginning at 12 p.m. on NASA’s YouTube Channel.

