Advertisement

UW-Madison botanist launches cotton seeds to International Space Station

Experiments are designed to improve cotton plants grown on Earth.
International Space Station (Source: NASA)
International Space Station (Source: NASA)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin-Madison botanist Simon Gilroy is set to launch cotton seeds to the International Space Station for experiments designed to improve cotton plants grown on Earth.

UW-Madison says Gilroy’s lab will compare cotton grown in space and on Earth to try to understand how the important crop’s root system grows under the unique stresses of zero gravity.

“We want to understand how gravity influences the development of the root system of cotton,” Gilroy said. “Cotton uses huge amounts of water and huge amounts of nutrients. And that’s basically a root system thing. Maybe there are elements related to gravity sensing that we could tweak on Earth to redesign the root system to make it more efficient.”

By learning how to grow various crops in zero gravity, scientists can prepare to support longer-term space missions with fresh foods grown in flight or on other planets according to UW-Madison.

The launch will occur at 12:29 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, with live coverage available beginning at 12 p.m. on NASA’s YouTube Channel.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Dibbs, a former Portage High School teacher, appears via video in Columbia County Circuit...
Former Portage high school teacher charged after alleged sexual relationship with student
A group of cows are credited with stopping a long car chase that began in Barron Co., on May...
Deputies: Cows come to the rescue in long Wisconsin chase
Crash and fire
Lanes on I-94 near Johnson Creek reopen after vehicle crash, fire
Large Michigan utility rolls out 50% summertime afternoon rate hike
A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday

Latest News

Bear sighting 10p
Bear sighting 10p
Returning to work 10p
Returning to work 10p
Concerts on the Square officially kicked off Wednesday.
Concerts on the Square, at Breese Stevens Field, tickets go on sale Friday
Remote work
Dane Co. makes a pro-environment case to keep working from home
The Joint Finance Committee votes on education spending on Thursday.
GOP blocks $15 million for job loss benefit administration