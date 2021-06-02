UW program to provide up to $2 million in funding to support Black mothers, infants

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Partnership Program at the UW School of Medicine and Public will provide up to $2 million to improve Black maternal and infant health through a new grant program.

Program coordinators stated that the funding opportunity, Strengthening Community Solutions to Improve Black Maternal and Infant Health, aims to support a broad range of community partners and effective solutions to improve Black maternal and infant health.

“The evidence regarding the types of programs and interventions that are effective and make a difference in our Wisconsin communities continues to evolve,” Amy Kind, chair of the Partnership’s Oversight and Advisory Committee said. “This new grant program will strengthen support for these innovative solutions to ensure that Black mothers are healthy and that their babies reach their first birthdays.”

The funding prioritizes areas in the state where there are higher populations of Black families and Black maternal and child health disparities. The program will focus on Dane County, Kenosha County, Milwaukee County, Racine County, and Rock County. Other areas of the state are also eligible to apply.

The grant awards will be for a maximum of $150,000 for up to two years, coordinators explained.

“The goal of this new grant program is one that we in Wisconsin all share – to see mothers, children and families healthy and thriving,” Renuka Mayadev, maternal and child health advisor at the Wisconsin Partnership Program said. “By providing Black women with access to culturally competent, community-based models of care and reducing the chronic stress caused by racism, we can improve both maternal and infant health outcomes.”

The Wisconsin Partnership Program aims to support the whole family.

“We know that families don’t come in pieces,” said Mayadev. “Multi-generation support, consideration of both mother, father, or caregiver and infant together, is essential. By supporting organizations that are committed to these priorities, together, we can steer our state toward progress in improving the health of Black mothers and infants.”

The deadline to apply is June 28. For more information about the grant program and the Request for Partnerships, visit the School of Medicine and Public Health’s website.

