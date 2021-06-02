Advertisement

Voters who registered at UPS store won’t face fraud charges

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Sixteen people who registered to vote using the address of a UPS Store in western Wisconsin will not be charged with voter fraud because the prosecutor said they did not intend to break the law.

The voters accounting for more than half of the 27 potential voter fraud cases out of nearly 3.3 million votes cast in the November 2020 presidential election that local election officials flagged for prosecutors to review.

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in an email Wednesday that all 16 of the people identified in La Crosse were legitimate Wisconsin voters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Dibbs, a former Portage High School teacher, appears via video in Columbia County Circuit...
Former Portage high school teacher charged after alleged sexual relationship with student
A group of cows are credited with stopping a long car chase that began in Barron Co., on May...
Deputies: Cows come to the rescue in long Wisconsin chase
Crash and fire
Lanes on I-94 near Johnson Creek reopen after vehicle crash, fire
Large Michigan utility rolls out 50% summertime afternoon rate hike
A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday

Latest News

Returning to work 10p
Returning to work 10p
Concerts on the Square officially kicked off Wednesday.
Concerts on the Square, at Breese Stevens Field, tickets go on sale Friday
Remote work
Dane Co. makes a pro-environment case to keep working from home
The Joint Finance Committee votes on education spending on Thursday.
GOP blocks $15 million for job loss benefit administration
$156 million issued to provide more than 800 affordable housing units in Wis.