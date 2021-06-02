Young black bear spotted in Middleton, police warn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new alert from the Middleton Police Dept. warns that a young black bear has been spotted in the city, near Lake Mendota.

According to the police dept., initial reports indicated the bear weighed between 150 and 200 pounds, was seen in the Middleton Beach Road area. Officers were also able to locate bear pawprints between that road the Allen Blvd.

In other reports, people claimed to see the bear possibly going into the lake and swimming away from the shore.

The police department included a list of precautions (posted below) for anyone who sees a bear adding that they expect it will most likely move on from the area when it starts getting dark again.

Anyone who sees the bear is asked to take the appropriate precautions and report the sighting by calling or texting police at 608-824-7300, or by dialing 911. Reports can also be made to the Dept. of Natural Resources at 1-88-936-7463.

Please take appropriate precautions!

According to the DNR, bears are normally shy around humans and avoid them as much as possible. It is important to reinforcethis fear by scaring bears away so that conflicts are reduced.

If you see a bear in your yard or around your home...• Place yourself in a secure area so the bear has a clear escape path. Make a lot of noise by yelling, honking a car horn, or banging pots and pans.• Install motion-activated water sprinklers, lights or alarms.

If you come in contact with a bear... N ever approach a bear! Bears are generally afraid of people, and aggressive behavior is rare. However, a bear will be defensive when protecting their young or a food source. Bears can also become agitated if they are startled. Most of the time a bear will avoid confrontation, but if they become aggressive, here are the proper steps to take:

• Talk to the bear or start shouting if it doesn’t leave.

• Raise arms above your head and wave them to appear larger than you are.

• DO NOT RUN. Slowly back away and don’t turn your back on the bear.

• Always leave an escape route for the bear.

• DO NOT LIE DOWN & PLAY DEAD. Fight back if attacked.

